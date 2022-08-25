iPhone 13 on Apple India e-store, Amazon and Flipkart: Price difference, offers

iPhone 13 is expected to get a huge price cut as the company announced the launch date of the next iPhone 14 series, which is on September 9. It will be the perfect time to buy the old iPhone 13 regular, as it is still a good smartphone to consider. Most importantly, leaks claimed that iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are mostly similar, so you can buy the former since the difference on this year's iPhone 14 will be insignificant. The iPhone 13 is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple India online stores.



Let's take a look at the prices and how they fare on these three platforms.



iPhone 13 on Apple India e-store: The iPhone 13 is available without a price cut and is selling at MRP. The base model is available at Rs 79,900, and the 256GB variant costs Rs 89,900. The 512GB model costs Rs 1,09,900.



Apple is offering a trade-in programme where users can exchange old iPhones. The value will be determined based on the condition. There's also an EMI option available at Rs 9,404 per month.



iPhone 13 on Amazon India: On Amazon, the iPhone 13 is retailing at Rs 70,900 -- Rs 9,000 below the MRP. The company is also offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs 12,750. There is no bank offer on Amazon at the moment, but you can wait for a couple of days for a new sale event to start.



During that time, the iPhone 13 will be available for as low as Rs 67,000 without an exchange deal.



iPhone 13 on Flipkart: Flipkart is offering the best price cut on iPhone 13 right now. Currently, the smartphone is available for Rs 65,999 for the base model. The platform is also providing an exchange offer alongside some bank deals. SBI card owners will get up to Rs 1,500 off.



There's a no-cost EMI option also available on Flipkart.



The iPhone 13 packs the A15 Bionic chipset and a 6.1-inch OLED screen. There are dual cameras on the back, and the phone ships without a charger.