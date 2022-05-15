iPhone 14 Max price in India, launch date, specifications, other expected details

The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch later this year. As every year, the upcoming iPhone series is tipped to include four new models, but there will not be any "mini" model this time. Instead, Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 14 Max this time.

Reports suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant will kill the iPhone mini version this year since it was impacting sales of the iPhone SE series. The company currently offers the iPhone SE (2022), which was launched earlier this year. The iPhone SE (2022) is available at a starting price of Rs 43,900 for the 64GB model and goes up to Rs 58900 for the 256GB storage model.

Ahead of the official launch, rumours and leaks have revealed a lot about the upcoming iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Max. Here's a closer look at everything that has been revealed about the upcoming iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max launch date

Apple usually unveils its new iPhone flagship series around the second week of September. This year, too, that's what the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to do. Some reports, however, suggest that there could be some delay in the launch due to rising COVID cases in China and restrictions imposed. Other reports suggest that the tech giant is working with suppliers to ramp up production and release the iPhone 14 series on time, as planned.

iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Display: The iPhone 14 Max is said to include a 6.1-inch display with a wide-notch like the predecessor iPhone 12. The Pro models are tipped to include a different design and feature a pill-shaped notch.

Processor: All four models of the iPhone 14 are tipped to be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which is expected to be slightly more optimised over the A15 Bionic chip that runs the iPhone 13 series.

Storage: Similar to the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 models are also likely to offer a minimum of 128GB storage, up to 512GB storage.

Camera: In terms of cameras, the iPhone 14 is tipped to include two camera sensors on the rear panel and a single sensor on the front inside of the wide notch similar to the iPhone 13 series. Apple is likely to optimise the sensors in a way that helps in better low-light camera performance when compared to iPhone 13.

Battery: With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to offer better battery performance when compared to the predecessor. The iPhone 13 offers a long lasting battery life and lasts almost the entire day on a single charge.

iPhone 14 Pro Max design

Reports suggest that Apple will change the design of the iPhone 14 Pro models, but the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will look almost similar to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Max is likely to include a wide notch on the front and two camera sensors on the rear panel. The smartphone is also expected to come in funky colours as well, like the iPhone 13 series. The colours are not yet confirmed.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

A tipster has already leaked the price of all four models. As per the tipster, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $899, which roughly translates to around Rs 70,000. In India, though, the device could be priced slightly higher in India due to high import duty and GST. The iPhone 13 currently starts at a price of Rs 69,900 in India. The iPhone 14 globally will be slightly cheaper than the Max.

