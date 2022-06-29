iPhone 14 Pro launch in September: Five things you need to know about the iPhone 13 Pro successor

iPhone 14 Pro series is set to get major upgrades this year according to the rumour mill. Apple will launch two Pro iPhone 14 models later this year. If things go as planned, we can expect a new Apple event for the iPhone 14 launch in September.

Ahead of the official launch, some key specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro models have leaked online. There are multiple reports claiming to have leaked the iPhone 14 specifications and features. Most of these rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a major design. However, there is more. Here are five things that you need to know about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max ahead of the official launch.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Rumours: Bye, notch

Apple will finally ditch the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to some of the leaked renders. The notch will be replaced by a hole punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID sensors and the front camera.

The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will continue to feature the wide notch that we see on the iPhone 13 series.

Apple is said to be sticking to the flat frame design for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Both phones will come with a glass back and a stainless steel frame. Some reports also claim that the aluminium frame will be replaced by titanium to offer an even-more durable chassis.

The back of the iPhone 14 Pro models will sport a triple-camera setup and a LiDAR sensor. The camera module will become larger this year, according to the leaked details.

Display that is Always-On

For the first time, an iPhone could come with an Always-on Display (AoD). The feature is likely to remain exclusive to the Pro models, which will support iOS 16's lock screen widgets for notifications, weather, etc.

The iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch screen. The OLED displays will also support a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Bigger, better camera

While the iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to sport a triple-camera setup on the back with a LiDAR sensor, Apple is rumoured to upgrade the main camera. It will now feature a 48MP main camera sensor. The high-resolution sensor will also be larger in size, 57 per cent to be precise if the rumour mill is right.

The front camera will also get an upgrade. It will support autofocus and feature a 6P lens. Apple is likely to stick to a 12MP sensor for the front camera.

A larger battery on the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro might pack a larger 3200 mAh battery. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 3095 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, is said to get a slightly smaller battery. According to a report, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will pack a 4323 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 4352 mAh cell.

Both models will sport 20W fast charging and in case you are wondering, there will not be a charger in the box.

New processor

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature Apple's new 4nm A16 Bionic chipset. Details about the new chipset are unknown at the moment. The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get an A15 Bionic chip, which could be rebranded for marketing purposes.

All four iPhone models are said to feature 6GB of RAM.