iPhone 14 specifications, features and everything else leaked so far

The Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to debut later this year in India and other markets. This time around, there will be four new iPhone models. There will not be an iPhone 14 mini, according to the rumour mill. Apple will instead launch the iPhone 14 Max with a larger display. This model will sit above the vanilla iPhone 14. There will also be the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A lot about the upcoming iPhone models has leaked online. To sum all the leaks up, here is everything we know about the new iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14 launch event

We are many months away from the iPhone 14 launch date announcement. Apple is expected to host the iPhone 14 launch event in September, provided things continue to remain on track. The Apple event for the iPhone 14 series could be held during the first half of September.

Design and display

Design-wise, not a lot will change on the iPhone 14 models. Apple will continue with its flat frame design for the iPhone 14 models. The Pro models will come with a triple-camera setup on the back along with a LiDAR sensor. The vanilla models will get a dual-camera setup.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumoured to say goodbye to the notch. Apple will replace the notch with a punch hole and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and the Face ID sensors. The iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.1-inch OLED ProMotion display, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch ProMotion display.

The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will come with a wide notch at the top of the display. The 14 Max, as mentioned above, will feature a 6.7-inch display. There will not be support for a 120Hz refresh rate on the non-Pro models. Like the currently-available iPhone 13, the successor model will also sport a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Camera

Apple is rumoured to make some improvements in the iPhone 14 Pro camera. The Pro models are rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera sensor. The sensor will be larger than the iPhone 13 Pro models. One can expect the Pro models to shoot 12MP pixel-binned shots using the main camera.

Alongside, there will be a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 2.5x telephoto camera on the Pro models. There have been rumours of Apple introducing a periscope camera on the Pro models. However, most of the rumours around the iPhone 14 Pro models getting a periscope camera have died down in the recent past.

The vanilla models will get a 12MP dual-camera setup. There will be a 12MP main camera setup along with a 12MP ultrawide camera sensor.

On the front, the iPhone 14 models will get a 12MP front camera. The front camera performance is said to get improved this year. The new 12MP camera will come with autofocus as opposed to a fixed focus on the current models. This should result in better focusing and more depth in portrait mode shots.

Performance unit

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get an upgraded A16 Bionic chipset. The new 4nm processor will come with performance improvements over the A15 chipset. It is also expected to be slightly more efficient than the A15 Bionic chip.

The vanilla models could get a rebadged A15 Bionic chip. Apple might make some minor improvements to the A15 chip and rename it accordingly. Apple is also said to upgrade the RAM up to 8GB on the Pro models. We also expect the iPhone 14 battery capacity to be slightly better than the current models.

Software

The upcoming iPhone 14 models will run iOS 16 out of the box. Apple will unveil more details about the new iOS update at the WWDC online event later this year.