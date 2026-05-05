iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 discount prices revealed ahead of Flipkart sale

Flipkart has announced its Summer Sale, which is set to begin on May 9, 2026. The sale will bring huge discounts and offers across products and categories, including the latest smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others. As we get closer to the sale, Flipkart is teasing sale prices for smartphones like the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro models, and others, attracting buyers for the awaited sale.

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Therefore, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone or waiting for price drops on the latest iPhone models, then the Flipkart Summer sale would be the right time. Check out the revealed discounted prices of iPhones during the sale.

Must read: iPhone 17 is outselling Pro models in Q1 2026, Samsung A-series remains a mass-market hit

iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max price drop on Flipkart Summer sale

During Apple’s September launch, the iPhone 17 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Summer sale, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 71,999. However, the e-commerce giant has not revealed the price breakup. Therefore, the revealed price may include additional offers such as bank discounts.

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Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,09,900 and Rs. 1,24,900, down from Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, during the Flipkart sale.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max launch may bring bigger batteries, camera upgrades and refined design

If you are planning to buy older generation iPhone models, then the iPhone 16 will be available at a reduced price of Rs. 58,900, down from Rs. 69,900. The iPhone 16 Plus will be available for Rs. 73,900, and the iPhone 15 for Rs. 51,900.

Apart from the Apple iPhone, you can also explore Android flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, and Galaxy S25 Plus. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 series model is also revealed to be available at a starting discount price of Rs. 59,999 during the sale.