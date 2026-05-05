iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max launch may bring bigger batteries, camera upgrades and refined design

Apple is expected to launch the next-generation iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September 2026. As the launch timeline gets closer, several reports about its upgrades and refinements have started to circulate, giving us an early glimpse of what Apple has planned for the new iPhones.

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According to a 9to5Mac report, Apple is expected to bring several upgrades, from a refined design, camera upgrades, and bigger batteries. Here’s what you can expect from the new iPhone 18 Pro models.

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iPhone 18 Pro series: What to expect

Design: Reportedly, the iPhone 18 Pro models may get the same size and dimensions, but on the front, it is expected to get a smaller dynamic Island, a unified look on the back, and new colour options.

The smartphone may come with under-display Face ID components, with a smaller display cutout. Lastly, we can expect three new colour options: Deep Purple, Burgundy and Coffee Brown

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Battery: A separate 9to5Mac report quoted a Weibo (Chinese social media platform) leaker, stating that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may have a thicker build and could weigh over 240 grams. Given its thick design, Apple may bring bigger batteries. Therefore, this year, we can expect a few extra hours of juice compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Also read: 'Over the moon excited about India': Tim Cook on Apple’s Q2 FY26 results

Camera: Apple is also expected to announce camera upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Reportedly, the models may come with a variable aperture in the main camera, offering greater control over depth-of-field (DoF) in photos. In addition, it may also feature a wider aperture telephoto camera.

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In addition, Apple is also expected to upgrade the Camera Control button on the iPhone 18 lineup with new functionalities and features on upcoming iPhones. While there is no certainty, we can expect improved camera shortcuts, new touch or gesture controls, better manual camera settings, or AI-powered camera interactions.

A20 Pro chip and C2 modem

Apple iPhone 18 Pro lineup will likely be powered by the new A20 Pro chip, fabricated with a 2nm process, and it may also utilise WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging. Therefore, we can also expect performance upgrades. Lastly, Apple may integrate its C2 modem for 5G connectivity.