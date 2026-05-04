iOS 27 could bring major AI upgrades to iPhones: What to expect at WWDC 2026

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 is just a month away, and anticipation is growing around its next-generation software, iOS 27. This year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to bring major artificial intelligence (AI)-powered upgrades, such as a smarter Siri experience and enhanced Visual Intelligence features. Here’s what to expect ahead of the WWDC event in June.

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iOS 27 AI upgrades: What to expect

Siri App: With the iOS 27 update, Apple is expected to launch a dedicated Siri app with the "Extensions" feature across devices supporting iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. In addition, the voice assistant could offer advanced capabilities similar to modern AI chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude.

Within the app, users can interact with Siri using both voice commands and text conversations

Siri may also remember and show past chats, allowing ongoing conversations instead of one-off commands. Apple's CEO Tim Cook also highlighted upgrades during the recent earnings call, saying, “We look forward to bringing a more personalised Siri to users coming this year.”

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Visual Intelligence upgrades: iOS 27 update may give the Visual Intelligence feature the ability to use the camera and AI to understand real-world text and objects, then automatically perform useful actions. Reports suggest that it will be able to read and analyse nutrition labels to identify calories and nutrients like protein, carbs, fats, and save that information to the Health app for tracking.

In addition. Visual Intelligence is also suggested to scan a business card, paper, or document containing contact details, and it will automatically add the relevant information, such as contact number, to the user’s Contacts app.

In addition to these upgrades, Apple may also announce how it plans to partner with Google in powering its AI features with Gemini AI models. As of now, we anticipate that more updates will be revealed during the June 8 WWDC 2026 keynote.