iPhone SE 3 price in India hiked? Well, not really

Several reports are claiming that Apple has increased the price of the iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE 2022), which launched in India earlier this year. Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3 has three storage variants and more or less the same colour options. At launch, the smartphone carried a price tag of Rs 43,900 for the base 64GB storage. The 128GB and 256GB storage options were launched for Rs 48,900 and Rs 58,900, respectively. But are these storage models more expensive in India right now? Here's the truth.

iPhone SE 3 price in India

Technically, the iPhone SE 3 has become more expensive in India, but the price hike occurred over a month ago, following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. This was even pointed out by Gadgets 360 and 91Mobiles back then.

Since then, the prices of the three storage models have been unchanged. Its 64GB storage variant now costs Rs 49,900, while the other two options cost Rs 54,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively. But users still have the option to buy the iPhone SE 3 with a discount. For instance, Apple is offering a cashback of Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards or American Express cards. You can also trade in your old iPhones.

Notably, the iPhone SE 3 256GB storage option is available on Flipkart for Rs 52,990, though the phone remains out of stock for many pin codes. Its 128GB option is also out of stock on the platform.

If you're planning to buy a new iPhone, in that case, iPhone 13 is still a great option to consider. The iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 3 carry the same A15 Bionic chipset, though the iPhone 13 captures much better photos and videos with the dual rear camera setup. The 13 regular will also offer a better battery, connectivity, and viewing experience. It is currently available for Rs 66,990, but the phone keeps getting a discount. Users can use price tracking extensions like Price Tracker to monitor the price. For instance, on October 15, the phone was selling for Rs 59,900.

