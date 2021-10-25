iQOO 8 Legend, iQOO 8 India launch tipped for early November

iQOO might be coming out with new smartphones in India soon. The company introduced its latest line of flagship devices under the all-new iQOO 8 series in its home country China back in August. It is now being hinted that the devices will soon make their way to India as well.

Launched as the successor to the iQOO 7 series, the iQOO 8 lineup consists of two smartphones - iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Legend. 91Mobiles earlier reported that iQOO was looking to debut the top-end model, the iQOO 8 Legend, in India soon. The publications now claims that the India launch of the device will be accompanied by its vanilla model - the iQOO 8.

As per a report, we can expect iQOO to push out teasers for the launch event of the two phones in India in the coming days. As and when this happens, the launch is expected to take place by the end of this month or by early November. Of course, the phones will carry the same specifications as their Chinese variants.

Here is a look at what to expect from the launch, based on what we have seen on the Chinese models of the two iQOO devices.

iQOO 8 specifications

Starting with the entry-model of the series, the iQOO 8 comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ (2,376x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display that sports a 120Hz refresh rate, 92.76 screen-to-body ratio, 398 PPI, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the display.

iQOO 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top.

Optics on the iQOO 8 include a triple-lens camera setup at the back, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front which also supports for face unlock.

The smartphone packs a 4,350mAh battery that also features support for 120W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, NFC and GPS. It measures 159.06×75.14×8.63mm and weighs 199.9 grams.

iQOO 8 Legend specifications

As for the top-of-the-line offering from the house of iQOO, the iQOO 8 Legend - or iQOO 8 Pro, as it is called - sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and 517 PPI. The display also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest - Snapdragon 888+ processor, along with Adreno 660 GPU. It features 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 out of the box.

Optics on the iQOO 8 Legend include a triple-lens camera setup at the back, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with gimbal stabilisation, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel portrait lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that also supports facial recognition.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 8 Legend include 5G support, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that comes with 120W fast-charging as well as reverse charging support.