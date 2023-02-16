iQOO Neo 7 5G launched in India; check price, features and availability

Vivo's spin-off iQOO launched its newest Neo 7 smartphone in India on Thursday, expanding its mid-range series. The latest smartphone packs in upgrades from its predecessor the iQOO Neo 6 but retains the identity and feel of the series.

At 193 grams, it's slightly heavier but packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 120W fast charging support which according to the smartphone maker, speeds up charging from 1% to 50%. in just 10 minutes It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 on the Neo 6.

The SoC is backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. iQOO Neo 7 also supports the Extended RAM 3.0 technology that allows users to virtually increase the RAM to up to 20GB.

The iQOO Neo 7 comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display and offers Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motors and Motion Control giving gamers and doodlers an enhanced experience. The company has also claimed that the display has obtained HDR 10+ certification and Blue Light certification as well. The smartphone maker has promised that the phone will support 90 FPS in PUBGNEWSTATE, Call of Duty Mobile, and BGMI soon.

The iQOO Neo 7 attempts to be an all-rounder phone as with an enhanced gaming experience it also encourages videos and vlog-making through its powerful cameras. It comes with a triple rear camera setup. It includes -- a 64MP main sensor, a macro unit, a bokeh lens, and a 16MP front camera. It also comes with a 'Vlog Mode' that helps creators make Instagram-Reel-style videos. Users can also use dual-view video recording mode that engages the front and back cameras at the same time.

How to buy?

The iQOO Neo 7 will be available for INR 29,999 (Effective Price 28,499) for 8GB+128GB and 33,999 for a 12GB+ 256GB (Effective Price 32,499) variant from 1 PM on Friday, on Amazon India and the iQOO e-store. It is available in two colours: Interstellar Black and Frost Blu.