iQOO Z7 price in India will start at Rs 17499 after discount offer, check details

iQOO Z7 is launching in India on March 21. Ahead of the launch, the company confirmed the effective price of the smartphone. Revealing the price of the phone ahead of the official launch is something that the company hasn't ever done, but it seems like a good way to create buzz around the device. The company has revealed that the iQOO Z7 will start at an effective price of Rs 17499. Now, for that price, the iQOO Z7 seems like a pretty good option.

The smartphone brand has also revealed the discount offers that will be available on the smartphone and it confirms the price of the iQOO Z7 as week. As per the teaser, iQOO Z7 will be up for grabs with Rs 1500 discount on HDFC and SBI credit cards. The offer seems to be available only for a limited time, so once it ends, the price of the phone will be back to the retail price. The teaser further reveals that the iQOO Z7 will be up for grabs on Amazon.in and iQOO.com starting March 21 at 1PM.

Ahead of the official announcement, the company has already revealed the design of the iQOO Z7. The smartphone will be available two colour options – Norway Blue and Pacific Night. There will be two cameras on the rear panel, while on the right side there are the volume rockers and power button. Overall, the smartphone looks sleek and compact. We will have personal experience to share in the full review of the phone in the coming week.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. iQOO claims that the phone has "surpassed benchmarks with the highest AnTuTu score of more than 485K."

The company has also revealed that the smartphone will pack a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilization. The company has further revealed that the upcoming iQOO Z7 will come packed with an AMOLED display, 44W FlashCharge, Ultra Game Mode, a 7.8mm slim body and an in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition, the company is providing three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates for the iQOO Z7. The phone will run on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

iQOO has also confirmed that the iQOO Z7 will be exclusive to India, which means that the smartphone will not be available in any other market. With the launch of the smartphone, the phone maker is expected to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 12 series, and Realme 10 series, among others.