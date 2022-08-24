IT industry exploiting freshers but pays bigger salaries to seniors, says Ex Infosys director Mohandas Pai

Ex Infosys director and Chairman of Aarin Capital Mohandas Pai in a recent interview highlighted an issue that has been a part of the IT world for many years now. Pai believes that freshers are exploited and this has led to issues like an increase in attrition rate, moonlighting, reluctance to come back to office and a lot more.

Speaking to Business Today, Pai highlighted that IT sector companies are "making decent profits, especially in the light of the depreciating value of the Indian rupee". He also said that IT companies have 13-14 per cent increase in revenue due to rupee depreciation. "IT companies are making good money and they are paying senior people very high salaries. Why not pay the junior people too?" he noted.

"The IT industry has been exploiting freshers from the last ten years. There has been no increase in compensation, freshers are being paid the same Rs 3.5 - 3.8 lakh which the companies were paying in 2008-09," he added.

It is known that Indian IT companies pay massive salary packages to their CEOs and CXOs. Recently, HCL revealed in its annual report that CEO C Vijaykumar has Rs 123 crore salary annually. Infosys said that CEO Salil Parekh's salary has been hiked 88 per cent, which ups his annual salary to Rs 79 crore.

On the contrary, major Indian IT firms like Wipro and Infosys recently announced cutting variable pay of some employees, including junior level staff, due to squeeze in margins. Commenting on the matter, Pai said, "If any sacrifices need to be made, senior people should make them. How can a senior person take a hike in salary when you aren't paying juniors more? Treat them like human beings, not like midgets."

He also stressed on the fact that if these companies do not bring about a change in their current policies, they would turn into "mercenary organisations". "This is an industry that put people first, which took care of everybody. Over the last 10 years, the idea of looking out for the people at the bottom of the pyramid has gone. The human spirit is what made these companies great. This industry was built with great human culture, if they diverge from that, they would turn into mercenary organizations," he said.

