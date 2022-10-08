Jio 5G Welcome Offer is rolling out to users, how to activate Jio 5G on your phone

Jio 5G is rolling out in 4 cities and is said to reach more and more cities in the days to come. At the India Mobile Congress (2022) event last week, Reliance Industries Chariman Mukesh Ambani confirmed that pan India Jio 5G rollout will happen by December 2023. While Airtel has said that its 5G service will reach all corners of the country by March 2024. Airtel 5G Plus service is also rolling out in 8 cities to start with.

Soon after launching its 5G service in 4 cities, Jio announced Welcome Offer for eligible users. Now, who are these eligible users?

Users who have a 5G phone

Users who live in one of the 4 cities (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi)

Jio users who are on Jio plan worth Rs 239 and higher.

Now, what is Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

The Jio 5G Welcome Offer is available only in the 4 eligible cities right now. Under the offer, Jio is providing unlimited 5G data with up to 1gbps speed. It should be noted that the Welcome Offer is invitational based, which simply means that not everyone will be able to get the invite and access to Jio's high speed 5G service.

So, how to get the Jio Welcome Offer invite?

While Jio hasn't revealed many details about how the invite works, a report coming from TelecomTalk suggests that the Welcome Offer invite will appear on MyJio app. So, if you have a 5G phone and live in one of the 4 eligible cities, head over to the MyJio app to check if you received the invite.

What about Jio 5G plans?

Jio hasn't launched any 5G plans yet. The company said that users, under the Welcome Offer, will be able to use 5G for free of cost until new 5G plans are announced. The company is expected to announce 5G plans once its 5G service reaches more cities in the months to come. During the India Mobile Congress event, Akash Ambani said that Jio's 5G plans are going to be affordable so that every Indian can afford them.

While some of the Android phones are already getting Jio 5G service (some phone makers are yet to push the required OTA update for 5G compatibility), iPhone users will need to wait for some time. Telecom operators are working with Apple to bring 5G connectivity in iPhones. Even if you are one of the latest iPhone users – iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 – you will not be able to use 5G right now.