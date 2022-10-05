Jio laptop first look and full specifications are out: here is a closer look

Jio laptop is finally available for some users. As we previously reported, the Jio laptop - Jio Book - is up for sale on Government e-Marketplace (GeM), from where only government staff can purchase the device. Now, the first look and the full specifications of the Jio laptop have surfaced online for the very first time.

Folks at TelecomTalk have got their hands on Jio's first ever laptop - Jio Book. The laptop looks quite sleek and lightweight in blue colour with 11.6-inch HD display and a Jio Book branding at the bottom on the screen. Right on top of the laptop, there's the Jio logo. The overall build of the Jio Book looks solid even though it is made of plastic.

Image Source: Telecom Talk

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Jio Book is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and runs on a custom version of the Jio OS with pre-installed apps like the Jio Cloud PC and Microsoft Ad browser. It is equipped with 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC expandable internal storage and support of a microSD card. Now, since Jio Book has a relatively old Snapdragon chip, it is unsuitable for heavy use like gaming.

The Jio Book comes packed with a 11.6-inch HD display with 1366x768 pixels of resolution. The device also has an HD webcam for video calling right above the screen. The Jio Book houses a 55.1 to 60 AH battery, which is claimed to last up to eight hours on a single charge. There's also a dual-speaker setup and dual-integrated mic. The Jio Book includes several connectivity options including -- a USB-A 3.0 port, HDMI port, USB-A 2.0 port, Wi-Fiac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Considering the specifications, the Jio Book is primarily targeted to students and office workers on the go or people who want a secondary laptop. This one is definitely not for gamers out there.

Currently, the Jio Book is listed on the GeM website for Rs 19,500. Notably, the company hasn't revealed the official price of the Jio Book laptop yet, so we can expect the commercial pricing to change a bit. However, the design and the specifications may largely remain the same.