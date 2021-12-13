Lava launches entry-level Probuds N2 neckband in India at Rs 1,199

Indian smartphone brand Lava has announced the launch of its latest neckband, the Probuds N2 neckband. Weighing just 25 grams, Probuds N2 is the lightest neckband in its segment. Made with silicon for durability and flexibility.

The Probuds N2 comes with 10mm dynamic drivers and supports Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. The device packs a 110mAh battery which is said to offer a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. The battery can be quickly charged in 20 minutes.

The Lava Probuds N2 is loaded with features such as a call alert and a dual connectivity feature that allows users to connect the earphones with two devices at the same time. They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance as well.

The Probuds N2 comes with magnetic locks, allowing users to forget folds and stretches as it sits comfortably around their neck. Users can control entertainment and office calls with the help of inbuilt panel key control so that their entertainment and work never stop. To ensure user comfort, N2 has been diligently designed and tested to fit every ear contour.

The Lava Probuds N2 earphones are priced at Rs. 1,199 in India. The pair are offered in Teal Green and Midnight Black colour options. Lava Probuds N2 are listed for purchase via the Lava e-store, as well as e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart.

Tejinder Singh, Head of Product at Lava International said, "We are thrilled to add another powerful yet affordable product to our accessories portfolio. Probuds N2 is engineered to deliver high-quality audio and an immersive listening experience to users. It is stylish, lightweight, flexible yet sturdy and a perfect audio accessory for buyers on a budget,"

In related news, Lava recently launched its first 5G smartphone in India, the Lava Agni 5G. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and sports a quad camera setup. It also packs in a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

The Lava Agni 5G is available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is priced at Rs. 19,999 and is available in only one colour called Fiery Blue. It has a 6.78-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera system on the back, and Android 11 software out of the box. The connectivity options on the Lava Agni include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual 5G, and 4G VoLTE.