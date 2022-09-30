Looking for phones with top cameras? Get the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G this Diwali sale with instant Rs 6,000 discount

In this festive season, it is raining discounts. And it is raining discounts even on the high-end OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that is rarely offered with special discounts. The company is selling the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G offline as well as online stores with an instant discount of Rs 6,000 for consumers who use a card issued by ICICI Bank or Axis Bank. This makes effective price of the phone Rs 55,999, that is without taking into account any exchange deal. If you are exchanging your old phone, the price would be even lower.

At this price, it is safe to say that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is one of the best camera phones you can buy. The phone has a versatile camera system, fine-tuned by OnePlus in collaboration with camera giant Hasselblad. In particular, the phone's main 48-megapixel camera is superb and in good light captures arguably the best colours among all its peers.

But while camera is one part of the story, it is the phone's all-rounder nature that is should draw the attention of consumers towards it. There is not one weakness in the phone, as it does well in every aspect. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with up to 12GB RAM, offers plenty of performance for day-to-day use as well as for intense gaming. The build quality of the phone is fantastic, as we found it in our review, its metal and glass design are a joy to behold.

Enough about the phone, so how does the Diwali deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G work? Here are the details.

-- The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently available with Rs 6000 instant discount. This is on top of the already special price of Rs 61,999 that phone currently has. The discount makes the effective price of the phone Rs 59,999. This discount is going to be available via ICICI Bank debit and credit card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline stores. The same offer is also available to consumers using an Axis Bank card. On Amazon, this offer will run from October 1 to October 3.

Discounts on other premium OnePlus phones

In addition to the Rs 6000 discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, similar -- but not the same -- discounts are also available on other premium OnePlus phones.

Consumers using Axis bank cards or ICICI Bank cards get Rs 3,000 discount on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition, and Rs 5,000 discount on the OnePlus 10T 5G. In addition, customers can also purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the OnePlus 10R 5G, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition, as well as the OnePlus 10T 5G with up to 9 months and 6 months no-cost EMI if they use a card issued by Axis Bank or ICICI.

Talking of EMI, consumers using Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Finance will have option of choosing 12 months no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10T 5G, and OnePlus 9 series at OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline stores. This offer will run from October 1 to October 31.

Then there are the exchange offers. OnePlus and iPhone users can exchange their older phone to get an additional exchange offer of Rs 10,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Rs 3000 on OnePlus 10R 5G and Rs 5000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

In addition to deals on the phones, there are deals on other OnePlus premium products. These are:

-- Users get a discount of Rs 2000 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 5G, and additional instant discount of Rs 1,000 via Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partners stores

-- Users also get discount of Rs 300 and Rs 500 on the purchase of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Z2, respectively.

-- Finally, users can get instant discount of Rs 150 and Rs 300 on the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Z2, respectively on purchase via Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partner stores.

