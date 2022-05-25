Medical solutions provider Augnito now allows doctors to instantly add unique vocabulary

Augnito, a ‘Made in India’ advanced medical Voice Artificial Intelligence solution, is rolling out updates to enable doctors to add new words to their personal vocabulary and get them instantly recognised during medical dictation.

While Augnito comes preloaded with the entire language of medicine, doctors can now personalise it by adding new diseases, drugs, in addition to patient or city names. The company claimed that these features are a first-in-the-category and are of immense value to doctors working in high-pressure set ups such as hospitals and clinics.

The AI and technology upgrades allow doctors to choose their medical specialty and even spelling preferences to set their own speech model. Add to this the capability to automatically adjust microphone volumes and the ability to suppress background noise levels at the tap of a button, which are useful especially in zones like busy clinics and hospitals in this COVID-19 era, the company said in a statement.

The updates are based on two principles – to provide value-add when it comes to supporting doctors for high-quality medical reports; and to take AI to the next level of hyper-personalisation so that it can provide the best support in real-time. The aim is to give more control to the doctors on how the AI works better for them for an unmatched user experience, the company said in a statement.

“While Augnito comes pre-loaded with the entire language of medicine, in healthcare we always come across new diseases getting discovered, new drugs being introduced and proper nouns like patient names, city or a hospital name which can be personal to every individual doctor. Augnito now gives the power to train the AI real time to understand this custom vocabulary of individual doctors to not only make the process faster but more aligned to each doctor’s thought process,” said Spriha Biswas, Chief Product Officer, Augnito.

“India and Asia Pacific regions are pegged to see the highest growth in adoption of AI technology in the next few years and Augnito as the leader in its healthcare segment addresses the real-world problems for doctors who deal with burnout, constantly being overstretched and fatigued. Augnito helps save time, accelerate EMR adoption and ultimately alleviate the low doctor-patient ratio in India,” said Rustom Lawyer, co-founder & CEO, Augnito.

According to Statista, the global speech recognition market is poised to grow to $27 billion by 2026 from the current $11 billion and the time is ripe for research and advancements, new discoveries and innovative transformations in the health sector.

Also Read: IndiGo Q4 net loss widens to Rs 1,681 cr, revenue rises 29%

Also Read: Texas school shooting deadliest in nearly a decade; prompts Biden to call for action