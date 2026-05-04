Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
Anthropic Mythos risks force public banks in India to revamp IT investments: Report

Anthropic Mythos risks force public banks in India to revamp IT investments: Report

Amid growing concerns about Anthropic Mythos, banks in India are planning to increase spending on cybersecurity defences to strengthen their systems and reduce vulnerabilities.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated May 4, 2026 9:35 AM IST
Anthropic Mythos risks force public banks in India to revamp IT investments: Reportanthropic mythos AI,

India’s public sector banks (PSBs) are reportedly increasing their spending on technology and cybersecurity amid growing global concerns about the risks surrounding Anthropic’s Claude Mythos. According to a PTI report, the additional spending will likely focus on securing banking systems, protecting customer information, and preventing financial losses or cyber threats.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Anthropic’s Claude Mythos is a dedicated AI model to strengthen AI-powered cybersecurity. The model comes with the ability to identify vulnerabilities in the system and potentially suggest ways to exploit or attack those weaknesses. Due to these capabilities, there has been a global concern that such  AI tools could be misused to target or disrupt banking systems.

Must read: “We need something far more versatile…”: Nirmala Sitharaman flags Anthropic Mythos AI as new risk to banks

Now, amid growing concerns, banks in India are planning to expand their spending on cybersecurity defences to strengthen their systems and reduce vulnerabilities. PTI quoted Punjab & Sind Bank MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha, saying, “In view of this new challenge, banks have to definitely increase their investments in IT to make their system more robust and reduce vulnerabilities about cyber attacks.”

Advertisement

It was further highlighted that efforts are directed by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging banks to urgently strengthen their cybersecurity systems and take necessary pre-emptive measures.

Must read: BT explainer: Inside Claude Mythos, the AI is forcing a rethink of global cybersecurity

Furthermore, the Indian government has created a special committee, led by SBI Chairman C S Setty, to study the risks associated with “Mythos” and suggest ways to reduce or manage those risks. During a high-level meeting, Sitharaman told banks to hold discussions in the coming weeks to better understand the possible cyber and security threats and assess where banks need to spend more money on technology advances. 

Regulators around the globe are worried about the emerging threat from Mythos misuse, which could become a serious cybersecurity threat to banks because many banking systems still rely on old technology. It is predicted that one successful cyberattack could have the ability to create a domino effect across India’s and even global financial networks because all these systems are interconnected. Therefore, if one goes down, the damage may quickly spread across the wider financial system.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 4, 2026 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today