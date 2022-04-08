Moto G22 with MediaTek Helio G37 processor launched in India, price set at Rs 10,999

Motorola has finally launched the Moto G22 in India. The smartphone is powered by India's first MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The phone is aimed at budget buyers. It has some interesting features including a 6.5-inch 90 Hz Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery life that is supported by a 20W TurboPower charger. The best bit about the phone is that despite being a budget phone, it comes with Android 12 out of the box. The Moto G22 takes on the likes of Redmi 10, Realme C35 and others.

Motorola usually does not jazz up the design of its budget phones, primarily but the Moto G22 is sure to attract your attention. That is because the phone features an iPhone-like flat edge design. However, the edges are slightly rounded and not sharp or pointed like an iPhone. The rear panel is textured with the camera island protruding from the rear panel. So let us have a look at the expected price and specifications.

Moto G22: Price and availability

Moto G22 has been launched at Rs 10,999 for the single 4GB+ 64GB. Buyers can get the device at a disruptive price of Rs. 9,999inclusive of bank offers between 13th 14th April on limited stocks, on Flipkart

Moto G22: Specifications

The Moto G22 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Moto G22 features a quad camera setup on the rear which includes a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G22 houses a 5000mAh battery with 20W turbocharging support. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a MicroSD card slot. The smartphone is available in blue and black sensors.