Moto G51 5G spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor

After launching a series of smartphones, Motorola is reportedly working on the Moto G51 5G. The upcoming device was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The phone will reportedly be a sequel to the Moto G50 5G, which was launched globally in late August. This time Motorola could make a switch to Qualcomm processor from Dimensity. Motorola had used a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the Moto G50 5G. The Lenovo-owned had recently launched the Moto G40 and the Moto G20.

Motorola has been on a launching spree. The smartphone company recently made the Edge 20 series official in India as well as in foreign markets. Motorola had launched Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and the Edge 20 Fusion official in India. Post which, Motorola had also unveiled the entry-level Moto E40, which was launched at Rs 9499. Now, the smartphone company seems to be on track for the launch of the Moto E40.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Moto G51 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor instead of the MediaTek Dimensity processor. Motorola had used the Dimensity 700 SoC in the Moto G50 5G but due to a reported chip shortage, Motorola will reportedly use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the Moto G51 5G. Moto G51 5G is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and may also have a 6GB RAM variant as well. The smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box but would be upgradable to Android 12. Motorola is expected to launch the device by the end of this year. It is not clear whether the smartphone will be launched in India or not.

The Moto G51 5G may be the next mid-ranger/budget smartphone by Motorola launched under Rs 15,000.

On a related note, Motorola unveiled the Moto E40 in India on October 13. The smartphone is a budget device that comes with a high refresh-rate display, 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS, a 48-megapixel primary sensor and more. The Motorola Moto E40 costs Rs 9,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes in Carbon Grey and Pink Clay colours and will go on sale at 12 am on October 17 from Flipkart.