Motorola Edge, OnePlus 6T, Google Pixel 4a among smartphones emitting most radiation

It is not secret that phones emit radiation that is harmful, but some older phones from Motorola, OnePlus, Google Pixel top the list. As per a new report on bankless times, smartphones including the Motorola Edge, OnePlus 6T, Sony Pixel, Older Google Pixel models are the highest emitters. Surprisingly, the Motorola Edge tops the list of being the worst emitter closely followed by ZTE's Axon 11 5G and the OnePlus 6T.

As per Bankless Times, Motorola Edge recorded a SAR or specific absorption ratio of 1.79W/Kg, which makes it the worst emitted. The second spot was claimed by ZTE Axon 11 5G, which is not sold in India. The phone recorded a SAR value of 1,59W/Kg and the OnePlus 6T was the worst emitter with a SAR value of 1.55.Kg. Two Sony Xperia— Xperia XA2 Plus, Xperia XZ1 Compact— models make it to the top ten list of highest emitters and Google contributes three models to the list, including the Google Pixel 3XL, the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 3.

The phones are ranked based on their Specific Absorption Ratios (SAR),which shows how quickly the body absorbs radio frequency energy. Radiation can be one of the major causes of cancer. However, the FCC has stated that there is no consistent or credible scientific evidence of health problems caused by radio frequency energy emitted by cell phones. Many countries have set a SAR level that every smartphone should meet. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission in the US has set a maximum SAR level of 1.6W/Kg. Now, if you look at the list, Motorola Edge has crossed the SAR level.

Notably, all the phones mentioned in the list were amongst the best Android phones that were launched a couple of years ago. Most of them belong to the premium category.Although the number of people who use them today is very less, back in the day,these phones dominated the market.

Is radiation from smartphones harmful?

Every smartphone emit low levels of non-ionizing radiation when it is being used, albeit at varied levels. The radiations are also known as radio frequency (RF) energy. The human body absorbs the radio frequency engergy which is emitted from the mobile phones. However, the National Cancer Institute has stated that contrary to belief, the "there is currently no consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation increases cancer risk in humans. The only consistently recognized biological effect of radiofrequency radiation in humans is heating." This means that the only visible effect that can be noticed is the heating of the body part where as smartphone is held. No other dangerous health effects on the human body from radiofrequency radiation has been established yet.