Netflix explains how it will stop users from sharing account passwords with others

Netflix recently announced that the company would end password sharing soon. The announcement was made to its shareholders as the streaming giant is ramping up efforts to boost its subscription. Now, the company has updated its FAQ (frequently asked questions) page with more details, including how it would stop two different users from sharing the same account. Netflix clearly states that people who do not live in your household would need to use their own accounts to watch shows and movies.

In the FAQ, the company adds when someone signs into your account from a device that is not associated with your Netflix household, or if your account is accessed persistently from a location outside of your household, the company might verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix. The page states:

"When a device outside of your household signs in to an account or is used persistently, we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix or switch your Netflix household. We do this to confirm that the device using the account is authorised to do so. See 'Verifying a device' below for details. Netflix will not automatically charge you if you share your account with someone who doesn't live with you."

To verify the device, Netflix sends a link to the email address or phone number associated with the primary account owner for OTP (one-time password). Users will need to enter the code within 15 minutes.

Essentially, this means that users might still be able to share accounts, therefore, share passwords, though Netflix may block or penalise the secondary account holder if it deems fishy activity. Netflix mainly says it sends verification requests to "make sure that the device using the account is authorised to do so."