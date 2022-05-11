Netflix likely to roll out ad-supported subscription plans by the end of this year

Netflix's declining revenue has pushed the company to take up different measures to restore it. The company had previously discussed plans to crackdown on password sharing and introduce ad-supported subscription plans that are expected to be cheaper than the other plans. Now a new report suggests that Netflix may roll out the cheaper ad-supported plans as well as ask people who share passwords by the end of this year. Netflix subscription plans currently do not support ads. This is one of the primary reasons they are not so cheap. The ads can be annoying to deal with but if you are getting the same content at a cheaper price, it would not hurt to endure a couple of ads.

As per New York Times report, Netflix's ad-supported subscription plans will arrive sooner than it was originally planned to. The report stated that the company executives were informed via an email that Netflix is now aiming to roll out its ad-suppported plan in the last three months of 2022. So

Talking about introducing cheaper plans, Reed Hastings said, "Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," Hastings said during the company's pre-recorded earnings conference. "But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice, and allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant to get what they want makes a lot of sense." He reiterated that it makes a lot of sense to introduce plans that are cheaper.

Hastings revealed that it will launch the service in a year or so. He also stated that the new ad-supported plans, which will be cheaper, would prove to be beneficial for the company as that would attract lot of new subscribers.

Netflix stated that the rampant password sharing, competition from the other streaming giants and the on-going Russia-Ukraine feud were some of the reasons why there was no significant rise in paid subscriptions. To bolster its revenue, Netflix did increase the price of its subscription plans in some countries, but that completely worked against the company. As around 600,000 subscribers in the US and Canada were lost due to the increased price.

Talking about whether the ad-supported plans for Netflix would work or not, Hastings said," It's pretty clear that it's working for Hulu. Disney is doing it. HBO did it. I don't think we have a lot of doubt that it works."