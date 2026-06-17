A ₹6 bag costed Bata ₹10,000: Court rules after not giving notice

A consumer dispute over a ₹6 paper carry bag has resulted in footwear giant Bata India⁠ being directed to pay ₹10,000 as compensation and litigation costs to a customer. The South Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) ruled in favour of Delhi resident Priti Agarwal, who alleged that she was charged extra for a carry bag while purchasing shoes worth ₹1,499 from a Bata store in May 2023 without any prior disclosure that the bag would be chargeable.

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According to the complaint, Agarwal was informed about the ₹6 charge only when she reached the billing counter. She argued that there was no notice displayed anywhere inside the store informing customers that they would have to pay separately for a carry bag. She further claimed that consumers cannot reasonably be expected to carry shoe boxes in their hands after making a purchase.

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Commission’s remarks

The Commission, headed by President Monika A. Srivastava and Member Kiran Kausha, observed that retailers are legally permitted to charge customers for plain, non-branded carry bags. However, consumers must be informed beforehand through prominent notices displayed inside the store. Examining photographs submitted by the complainant, the Commission found no evidence of any such notice at the outlet in question. It was remarked that the absence of a display restrained the customer from having the opportunity to make an informed choice before completing the purchase.

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In its order, the Commission stated that while Bata was not bound to provide a carry bag free of cost, it had failed to ensure compliance with directions issued by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) regarding prior disclosure of carry-bag charges. The panel noted that the company was “not vigilant enough” in ensuring that such directions were followed across all stores.

Bata’s stand

Bata contested the complaint, arguing that the paper carry bag was a separate product carrying all mandatory declarations, including its Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The company maintained that the bag was plain, unbranded, and compliant with Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. Bata further claimed that the carry bag was provided only after obtaining the customer’s consent and that the charge was transparently reflected in the final invoice.

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The footwear retailer also pointed to photographs from some of its other stores showing posters and placards informing customers about carry-bag charges, arguing that the practice was already being followed in many outlets.

In previous cases, consumer forums in Chandigarh and Jaipur had pulled up Bata for charging customers for bags carrying the company’s branding, observing that consumers should not be made to pay for what effectively serves as an advertisement for the brand.