‘We’re most famous couple on Instagram’: Giorgia Meloni tells PM Modi in G7 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once again sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a light-hearted moment on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

A viral video from the summit showed the two leaders greeting each other warmly before posing for the traditional group photograph with other world leaders.

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During the brief exchange, PM Modi seemingly referred to their popularity on social media. After this, Meloni said jocularly, “Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram.” The remark quickly went viral online, reviving the much-loved “Melodi” trend among internet users.

Watch the viral video here:

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The latest interaction comes nearly a month after PM Modi’s visit to Rome, where he gifted Meloni a packet of Parle’s Melody toffees, a playful nod to the viral “Melodi” nickname. Sharing a video of the gesture, Meloni thanked the Indian Prime Minister and described the candy as “a very, very good toffee.” The clip quickly garnered millions of views and reignited online fascination with the duo’s friendship.

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Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

The term “Melodi”, a blend of Meloni and Modi’s names, first emerged on social media following their interactions at global events such as the G20 and COP28 summits. It gained widespread popularity after Meloni posted a selfie with PM Modi in Dubai in 2023 with the caption “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi,” leading to thousands of memes, fan edits and humorous posts across platforms.

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However, the relationship between PM Modi and Meloni is more than just a photo opportunity; it's an active foreign policy. With both countries pursuing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which establishes Rome as Europe's entry point to the Indo-Pacific, Italy is among India's most significant international partners. The two countries' bilateral commerce has exceeded $16.77 billion.