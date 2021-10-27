New Adobe Photoshop feature will help protect your NFTs from theft

With NFTs being the hot topic around the globe, software majors are rushing to provide their user base with functionalities around the new form of digital assets. Adobe will soon join the list, with a capability that will allow its users to mark their artwork as a non-fungible token (NFT) right on Photoshop.

The new function will be a part of the 'Content Credentials' project by Adobe. Content Credentials is a new initiative by Adobe that is meant to provide and assess digital content provenance and attribution. In simple words, it will help keep a record of ownership of works of art. The feature will be available on all key Adobe software including Photoshop, Stock, Behance, and others.

Just as for other creations, Content Credentials will also allow creators to protect their NFT creations. Creators of NFTs will be able to link their Adobe ID with their crypto wallet. This will in turn prove as a mark of assurance for marketplaces that the NFTs by a particular creator are authentic.

The new feature has been hinted at during an interview of Adobe's chief product officer Scott Belsky with Decoder. As first spotted by The Verge, Belsky confirmed during the interview that the feature will be built into Photoshop as a "prepare as NFT" option. Belsky also mentioned that the feature will launch in preview by the end of this month.

Once out, NFT marketplaces will be able to integrate with Content Credentials and hence, show Adobe's attribution information. The feature will then be a huge step towards the prevention of NFT art theft. Scammers around the world have been able to fool NFT buyers by selling an NFT that did not really belong to them or were simply lifted off an original NFT.

For those unaware, NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital assets that are unique, and hence can only have unique ownership. For understanding, consider the example of a valuable painting in real life. Suppose there is an auction for the painting. Once the bids are over, there will be only one owner of the painting, whoever bid the highest for it. There cannot be another such painting (at least, not original) and there cannot be another owner for it.

NFTs are a digital form of such ownership. The term gets its name from the economic term "fungible," meaning replaceable by another item or mutually interchangeable with it. Money is fungible. You can replace a Rs 100 note with ten Rs 10 notes and the total value will remain the same. A piece of art, music, jewelry, houses, are non-fungible.

NFTs are thus, non-fungible digital assets. It means they are not interchangeable with anything else in the world, and hence possess a unique value. You can read all about how these work and why the world is going crazy over them, here.