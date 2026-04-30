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New online gaming rules from May 1: Violations will see 3-year jail term, ₹1 crore in fines

New online gaming rules from May 1: Violations will see 3-year jail term, ₹1 crore in fines

At its core, the new regime draws a clear line: while e-sports and online social games are encouraged, online money games are banned outright. The move targets rising concerns around addiction, financial losses, and illegal activities linked to such platforms. 

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Subhankar Paul
  • Updated May 1, 2026 10:04 AM IST
New online gaming rules from May 1: Violations will see 3-year jail term, ₹1 crore in finesEnforcement will be largely digital with cases expected to be resolved within 90 days. Penalties will be proportionate, factoring in user harm, gains from violations, and repeat offences. 

India is set to usher in a sweeping regulatory overhaul of its online gaming sector, with the Online Gaming Rules, 2026 coming into force on May 1. The framework operationalises the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, marking a shift from policy intent to enforceable regulation. 

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At its core, the new regime draws a clear line: while e-sports and online social games are encouraged, online money games are banned outright. The move targets rising concerns around addiction, financial losses, and illegal activities linked to such platforms. 

Why the rules matter 

India’s online gaming market has grown rapidly, generating ₹23,200 crore in 2024 and projected to reach ₹31,600 crore by 2027. But alongside this growth, nearly 45 crore users are estimated to have been affected by online money gaming, with losses exceeding ₹20,000 crore. 

The government’s response is two-pronged: enable innovation in safe gaming formats while tightening controls on high-risk segments. 

What changes from May 1 

The Rules establish a structured, enforceable system to regulate the sector: 

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  1. Complete ban on online money games: Covers games of chance, skill, or a mix. Advertising and facilitation are also prohibited. 
  2. Financial choke points: Banks and payment systems cannot process transactions linked to such games. 
  3. Strict penalties: Violations can attract up to three years in jail and fines up to ₹1 crore, with harsher punishment for repeat offences. 

New regulator and classification system 

A central feature is the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a digital-first regulator under the IT Ministry. It will: 

  • Classify games as permitted or prohibited 
  • Maintain lists of banned platforms 
  • Oversee enforcement and handle appeals 

Games will be assessed on factors such as stakes, expected winnings, and monetisation models, with decisions targeted within 90 days. 

Registration and compliance 

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E-sports and notified online social games may require mandatory registration, leading to a digital certification valid for up to 10 years. Service providers must: 

  • Display registration details 
  • Appoint a point of contact 
  • Follow data and payment compliance norms 
  • Notably, money games are ineligible for recognition as e-sports. 
  • User safety at the centre 

The framework introduces layered safeguards, including: 

  • Age verification and parental controls 
  • Time limits and behavioural monitoring 
  • User reporting tools and counselling support 

A two-tier grievance redressal system ensures complaints are first handled by platforms and then escalated to the regulator within defined timelines. 

Enforcement and penalties 

Enforcement will be largely digital with cases expected to be resolved within 90 days. Penalties will be proportionate, factoring in user harm, gains from violations, and repeat offences. 

The government positions the framework as a balance between innovation and protection. It aims to: 

  1. Boost India’s digital and creative economy 
  2. Open career pathways in e-sports 
  3. Protect families from predatory gaming practices 
  4. Strengthen India’s role in global digital regulation 

With clear rules, defined categories, and a central regulator, India’s gaming sector enters a more predictable phase.

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Published on: Apr 30, 2026 9:20 PM IST
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