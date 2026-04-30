New online gaming rules from May 1: Violations will see 3-year jail term, ₹1 crore in fines

India is set to usher in a sweeping regulatory overhaul of its online gaming sector, with the Online Gaming Rules, 2026 coming into force on May 1. The framework operationalises the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, marking a shift from policy intent to enforceable regulation.
At its core, the new regime draws a clear line: while e-sports and online social games are encouraged, online money games are banned outright. The move targets rising concerns around addiction, financial losses, and illegal activities linked to such platforms.
Why the rules matter
India’s online gaming market has grown rapidly, generating ₹23,200 crore in 2024 and projected to reach ₹31,600 crore by 2027. But alongside this growth, nearly 45 crore users are estimated to have been affected by online money gaming, with losses exceeding ₹20,000 crore.
The government’s response is two-pronged: enable innovation in safe gaming formats while tightening controls on high-risk segments.
What changes from May 1
The Rules establish a structured, enforceable system to regulate the sector:
New regulator and classification system
A central feature is the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a digital-first regulator under the IT Ministry. It will:
Games will be assessed on factors such as stakes, expected winnings, and monetisation models, with decisions targeted within 90 days.
Registration and compliance
E-sports and notified online social games may require mandatory registration, leading to a digital certification valid for up to 10 years. Service providers must:
The framework introduces layered safeguards, including:
A two-tier grievance redressal system ensures complaints are first handled by platforms and then escalated to the regulator within defined timelines.
Enforcement and penalties
Enforcement will be largely digital with cases expected to be resolved within 90 days. Penalties will be proportionate, factoring in user harm, gains from violations, and repeat offences.
The government positions the framework as a balance between innovation and protection. It aims to:
With clear rules, defined categories, and a central regulator, India’s gaming sector enters a more predictable phase.
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