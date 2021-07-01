Nikon stops giving charger with Z7 and Z7 II mirrorless cameras, here's why

Nikon has announced that the company will no longer provide an AC adapter as well as a charging cable while shipping its cameras. The AC adapter EH-7P will not consort with Nikon camera models such as the Z7 and Z7 II when users buy them. This is because of the semiconductor shortage that the company had to take this decision.

Nikon Japan has issued an official notice saying that the company doesn't have the parts required for making the AC adapter. This means, Nikon Z7 or Z7 II camera users won't be able to charge a battery in-camera without the EH-7P. The company will stop bundling the AC adapter starting from today, July 1.

"Due to the influence of the problem, it is difficult to procure some electronic parts, so we have decided to end the bundled inclusion of the Z7 II and Z7 that previously came with the EH-7P from Thursday, July 1st. We will do our utmost to deliver better products to our customers, and we appreciate your understanding," writes the company.

Nikon EH-7P AC Adapter

Nikon has been the biggest maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and is now facing challenges when it comes to producing its own camera accessories. The company claims increased demand and low stocks of semiconductors are causing problems. It is becoming difficult for the company to get hold of some electronic parts that are necessary in producing EH-7P adapters.

However, the camera battery can be charged using a traditional wall charger offered by Nikon. It is MH-25A for which you pull out the battery from your camera and put it onto the wall charger while it fills itself up. Another charging solution is to connect the camera to a computer using a USB cable.

Yet excluding the AC adapter EH-7P from the camera bundle could affect sales. But going by the current headlines, it is evident that the semiconductor shortage is a problem worldwide. In fact, car production in China and Japan has been brutally impacted for the same reason.

Anyway, speaking for Nikon, it is not confirmed if the camera company would want to make it a permanent move. In the issued statement, the company did not specify if excluding the AC adapter is temporary or what.