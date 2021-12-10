Noise Buds Prima TWS with 42 hours battery life, 6mm drivers launched in India

Noise launched its new pair of Truly Wireless (TWS) earbuds called Noise Buds Prima in India. The company has not officially announced the price of the earbuds, however, they are priced at Rs 1799 on the Flipkart app. The earbuds will go on sale starting December 14 at 12 PM. Noise on its website notes that the Prima Buds offer 42 hours of battery life along with the case and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. The Buds Prima supports Instacharge technology that claims to offer 120 minutes of playtime with 10 minutes of charge.

The earbuds feature an in-ear design and have interchangeable ear tips. The Noise Buds Prima are available in three colour variants including White, Black and Cream. The earbuds feature a 44ms low latency gaming mode and have a quad mic setup for better call quality. The Noise Buds Prima also features HyperSync technology that supports fast pairing on Android devices, support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri, and IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Noise on Friday also launched Noisefit Evolve 2 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch features an AMOLED display and comes with a battery life of seven days. The NoiseFit Evolve 2 also comes with various sensors, including a blood oxygen level tracker, a heart rate monitor, among others. NoiseFit Evolve 2 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 3999 but the original price of the device is set at Rs 7999. The smartwatch will go on sale from December 14. It is offered in three colour options, including Charcoal Black, Cloud Grey and Rose Pink. The smartwatch comes with various health sensors, including a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen tracker, sleep and various other sensors.



