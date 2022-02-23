Noise Buds VS202 launched in India, price set at Rs 1199

Popular wearables brand Noise has added yet another pair of earbuds to its Buds series. Expanding the portfolio in India, Noise has taken the lid off Noise Buds VS202. The earbuds come at an affordable price tag and a host of features including TruBass technology, Instacharge technology, and others.

Noise has become one of the most sought-after brands in the affordable category. The brand, which is only a couple of years old in the country, is already the second leading brand in the truly wireless stereo (TWS) segment and is one of the fastest-growing brands during the quarter's quadrupled shipments YoY, as per IDC report. So let us have a look at what the newest Noise earbuds has to offer.

Noise Buds VS202: Price and specifications

Noise Buds VS202 is launched at an affordable price tag of Rs 1199 in India. It is available on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as the official Noise website. The earbuds have been offered in four color variants including Charcoal Black, Mint Green, Midnight Blue and Snow White.

Noise Buds VS202: Specifications

Noise Buds VS202 earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers that offer crystal clear sound quality and low latency up to 60ms. The earbuds are powered by Tru Bas technology and Hyper Sync technology. The earbuds not only give crystal-clear voice clarity but can also quickly pair with devices equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.3. The earbuds come with full-touch controls and are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri.

The device also comes with the Instacharge technology that offers up to 120 minutes on a single charge for 10 mins, giving more power to the users for an uninterrupted experience. The optimised battery performance and up to 24-hour playtime allow the users for extended calls, movie marathons, or travel companions for long journeys.



Talking about the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise, said "Wireless earbuds have become an essential gadget for everyday usage now. The Noisemakers feel more powered with the comfort of multitasking and free from the hassle of tangling wires & handling devices. We are glad to keep introducing such gadgets to synchronise with our customers' requirements. Buds VS202 is a stellar gadget that offers industry-leading features with a sleek and elegant design powered by the latest technology. We intend to launch more products in the coming months to provide new features to the Noisemakers."