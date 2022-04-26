Nokia G21, Nokia G11 launch in India at 12 PM: Everything you need to know

Nokia is set to announce two new G-series smartphones in India. The company has teased the launch of the Nokia G21 and the G11 smartphones in India. Both devices are budget offerings and will be launched for under Rs 15,000 in India.

The Nokia G11 shares some of the hardware with the G21. The entry-level smartphone was launched earlier this year in select markets like the UAE. The India variant is likely to pack the same specs found in the UAE variant launched earlier this year. Here's a quick look at the Nokia G11 and the Nokia G21 specifications and features.

Nokia G21 Specifications

The Nokia G21 will launch as a successor to the Nokia G20. It will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The display will have an HD+ resolution and come with a 90Hz refresh rate support.

Under the hood, the Nokia G21 will feature a Unisoc T606 processor. It will come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also expected to pack a 5050 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

On the back, the G21 will feature a triple-camera setup. It will launch with a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device will have an 8MP front camera. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box and is promised to get at least two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

Connectivity-wise, the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, WiFi, etc.

Nokia G11 specifications

As mentioned above, there is a lot in common between G11 and G21. For starters, the phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate support. It comes with the same Unisoc T606 SoC. However, the phone is expected to launch with 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with up to 64GB of internal storage.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It will come with a 13MP primary camera along with two 2MP sensors. The phone also has an 8MP front camera.

Like the G21, the G11 supports 18W fast charging for the 5050 mAh battery. It runs Android 11 out of the box.

