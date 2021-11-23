Nokia T20 Education Edition with preloaded learning programmes launched

Nokia T20 tablet was announced in India recently as HMD's first tablet. The tablet now has a special edition aimed at students. It is called the Nokia T20 Education Edition and it will be available starting December in select markets. The Nokia T20 Education Edition is tailored for online learning, which is why it comes preloaded with necessary apps and courses that students in primary, middle, and high schools will find helpful.

HMD said that the teaching content on the Nokia T20 Education Edition will be updated from time to time so that students always have something new to learn. The tablet will offer book reading, translation of languages, oral calculations, among other things to students as a part of the learning content.

Even though the Nokia T20 Education Edition is aimed at kids, there are options on it for parents to set restrictions on the usage of video calling apps or even app installations. The tablet will not let kids download anything on their own, meaning they will need administrator access. Parents can keep a tab on the usage through WeChat at the moment, which implies that the Nokia T20 Education Edition will arrive in China first.

The Nokia T20 Education Edition price is not clear right now because HMD said it will reveal the details later. Similarly, the exact launch date is also not clear.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia T20 Education Edition is similar to the regular model. It has a 10.4-inch 2K (2000x1000) display with low light certification from Swiss SGS, with the help of which kids can invest more time in learning. There are features such as eye protection mode, sitting posture correction, and eye exercises for students to remind them of keeping good habits of using technology.

Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, the Nokia T20 Education Edition brings 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also support for a microSD card, so kids can download content from their favourite learning apps without having to worry about storage shortages. The tablet has an 8200mAh battery inside, which is rated to deliver a high runtime. There is 15W charging supported on the battery, but the bundled charger will give an output of only 10W. The tablet also has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera that kids can use for video calls and clicking photos of their assignments.