Nothing ear (1) to ship in transparent charging case, said to offer up to 24 hours of music playback with ANC

We are less than a week away from the unveiling of the ear (1), London-based Nothing's first product. Carl Pei's new venture has been building hype around the launch of its product, a true wireless earbud. Now, the company has revealed the transparent case that will ship with the Nothing ear (1).

The transparent charging case will pack a 570mAh battery and is said to offer up to 24 hours of continuous music playback with active noise cancellation turned on. While Nothing has kept the actual design of the ear (1) under the wraps, the company has been teasing for months and even showcased the transparent concept design of the ear (1). CNET revealed the details during an interview with Carl Pei.

It was further revealed that the Nothing ear (1) would offer up to 36 hours of playback with ANC off and the transparent charging case will offer fast charging. As per the details shared by CNET, a 10-minute charge will offer six hours of battery with ANC on and about eight hours with ANC off.

While talking to the publication, Pei again talked about why Nothing chose the true wireless earbud as its first product and added that it's a "growth category" that expects to see 310 million units shipped this year, as per Counterpoint Research data.

He also compared what Nothing is doing with its ear (1) in terms of design is the same as what Apple did with its iMac back in the 1990s.

Nothing ear (1) concept design revealed in March 2021

By the looks of the Nothing ear (1) case, it houses two earbuds which are not fully revealed but seem to sport a transparent design indeed. The charging wire appears to be in the middle between the two earbuds. The Nothing signature engraved on the box can be seen as well. The best part will be that users will be able to see whether the product is charging or not in the charging case - all thanks to the transparent design. Pei also revealed that Nothing ear (1) customers would be able to charge the earbuds in two ways - wirelessly or wired charging via USB Type-C.

Pei also discussed how hard it was to achieve the transparent design for the ear (1) wireless earbuds, which proved why no manufacturer ever tries to build transparent earbuds. In addition, he revealed that Nothing was fired by two magnet factories along the way because the process to polish the magnets required additional efforts, which Pei said manufacturers are not used to.

Earlier this month, Nothing revealed the prices of the ear (1) truly wireless earphones for various markets, including India. The company confirmed that ear (1) would be available at Rs 5,999, which is cheaper than the price in Europe, the US and the UK.

The Nothing ear (1) will launch on July 27, and you can stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the updates around the new product.