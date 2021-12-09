Now play Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass, available on both Xbox and PC

The sequel to the legendary game series Halo is out now on all Microsoft gaming platforms. Called Halo Infinite, the new edition to the series with over 20 years of legacy comes as the most "wide-open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet." Why? The new Halo Infinite comes with an open-world map that is bigger than anything seen in any of the previous Halo iterations.

Of course, the game retains its classic gameplay, comprising a storyline built around first-person shooter combat. Halo Infinite comes loaded with the iconic vehicles seen in the series, along with armour, weapons as well as cosmetic items. In short, Halo Infinite is the most elaborate game that the series has seen to date.

Interestingly, it is the most accessible one too. Microsoft has launched Halo Infinite on Xbox Series S and Series X, Xbox One consoles and on computers. Those interested can get their hands on the game through the Microsoft Store, gaming platform Steam, and with Xbox Game Pass memberships.

Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also be able to get a little more with the game. This includes "Pass Tense" weapon coating, Challenge Swaps and 2XP boosts. Regular Xbox Game Pass members can get the free-to-play multiplayer and the full campaign of Halo Infinite right away.

As welcoming news for those already on the free-to-play multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite, which debuted on November 15, the game will let the players continue their journey. This means that their in-game progression will carry over into the official launch and will be reflected in the final version of the game.

To make sure that the launch of the game lives up to the hype, Xbox also took part in some unique activities to celebrate the Halo Infinite debut and 20-years of Halo's history. The company, in collaboration with 343 Industries, launched "Halo Infinite: Memory Agent" - a six-episode audio storytelling series available exclusively on Spotify. The series depicts the story of a lone secret agent from the Office of Naval Intelligence who is on a mission to relay critical intel to the Master Chief.

In addition, the Halo team partnered with Hoonigan to build a real-life, 1,000 horsepower warthog, inspired by the iconic in-game vehicle. It even collaborated with celebrated artist Iva Troj for a painting called 'Master Piece,' which has been unveiled at the Saatchi Gallery in London to celebrate the launch. The painting shows the Master Chief, the main character of the game, locked in battle with his alien enemy.

Other activities that aided the hype of the launch include two crystal collectibles with Swarovski as well as an augmented reality-powered Halo Pelican demonstration at a recent Oregon Ducks football game.