OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch date in India officially confirmed

OnePlus has officially confirmed the India launch date of the must-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which will succeed last year's 9 Pro. The smartphone will go official on March 31 at 7:30 PM IST in India, Europe, and North America. In addition, the tech giant will unveil the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver in all three markets. The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event will take place live on the official website and the YouTube channel.

Since India has always been an important market for the company, it now plans to bring the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 only for Indian consumers. OnePlus has officially revealed some of the key details of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, including "faster charging, longer battery life, and larger drivers for improved sound quality and bass".

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, price (in China)

The OnePlus 10 Pro is already available in China and the same version with slight modifications is expected to hit the Indian market. The Chinese model of the 10 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the flagship device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The company also partnered with Hasselblad for the cameras of the OnePlus 10 Pro, just like its predecessor. In terms of specific camera details, the OnePlus 10 Pro includes a triple rear camera module on the rear panel, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 series as the primary, coupled with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, the 10 Pro includes a 32-megapixel front shooter.

On the software front, the OnePlus 10 Pro in China runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, but that will not be the case for the global version. In India and other markets, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with OxygenOS.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 10 Pro Chinese model starts at CNY 4,699, which roughly translates to Rs 54,500. The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India remains a mystery for now. However, it is likely to be similar to the launch price of its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.