OnePlus 10 Pro launched: Top specs, key features, price in India, and everything else you need to know

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest and greatest phone from OnePlus. This is a high-end phone with top hardware components and a lot of unique features that are bound to make it one of the top choices for consumers looking to splurge money on a flagship phone. In India, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched.

In case this is the phone that you were waiting for, or if you are wondering why all the buzz around the OnePlus 10 Pro, here is a quick look at the phone's top specs and its key features.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Display: OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display. It uses LTPO, supports P3 colours and has a resolution of 3216 × 1440 pixels. It also uses a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is the latest and most powerful chipset available to Android phones.

RAM: 12GB and 8GB variants.

Storage: 128GB and 256GB variants. The storage uses UFS 3.1 technology.

Rear cameras: Three rear cameras. Main camera uses an exclusive 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor. The ultra-wide camera uses a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and telephoto camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

Front camera: 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX615 sensor.

Battery: 5000 mAh battery.

Software: Android 12 customised with OxygenOS

OnePlus 10 Pro key features

— One of the top features of the OnePlus 10 Pro is its camera capabilities. Developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 10 Pro arguably sports one of the best camera systems out there in any phone. And it does so by offering some useful and unique features like 150-degree shots, the ability to record dual-view videos (front & back cameras) simultaneously, a ton of portrait filters, Pro Mode (Hasselblad) mode, XPan, tilt-shift mode, FishEye mode and the ability to capture photos in 10-bit colours by default.

— The OnePlus 10 Pro display supports a Natural Tone Display for better colour accuracy.

— The OnePlus 10 Pro is splash and water-proof though it lacks the IP68 rating in India, even though such a rating has been supplied to the phones in the US.

— The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with an 80W fast charger in the box.

— The phone supports 80W fast charging through a wired charger and 50W fast charging through wireless charging.

— The phone has support for dual-SIM cards. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 5G networks.

— The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two colours: Emerald Forest (green) and Volcanic Black (black).

— The rear camera module is made of ceramic. OnePlus says that this makes the camera module tougher and more resistant to scratches.

— On the front and back, the OnePlus 10 Pro uses the latest Gorilla Glass Victus.

— The OnePlus 10 Pro supports the HyperBoost feature during gaming.

— The OnePlus 10 Pro supports expandable RAM (up to 3GB) by utilising the free space on the phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro availability and price

The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on open sale in India from April 5. Early access begins on April 4. It has a starting price of Rs 66,999.