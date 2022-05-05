OnePlus 10R 5G vs Realme GT Neo 3: Which one to buy?

The OnePlus 10R 5G and Realme GT Neo 3 smartphones have been announced in India. Both of them are currently available for purchase under Rs 40,000 price segment. Interestingly, the new 5G phones from Realme and OnePlus have similar specs, which makes it difficult for anyone to make their buying decision. Here's a quick comparison of both the smartphones to make it easier for you to differentiate them.

OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3: Price in India

The OnePlus 10R 5G price in India starts from Rs 38,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This price is for the 80W model and the 150W variant will cost you Rs 43,999. This is for the 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at Rs 36,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Those who want a 256GB storage model will have to spend Rs 38,999. While this price is for the 80W model, the 150W version is priced at Rs 42,999.

Design, display

Both the smartphones have similar specifications in terms of display. You get a big 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen that is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5. They have a 10-bit panel that operates at Full HD+ resolution. Though, the Realme GT Neo 3 has a better 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, whereas the OnePlus phone has 720Hz touch response rate. The devices have HDR 10+ certified displays and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for a great binge-watching experience. Users don't get a 3.5mm headphone jack on these 5G handsets.

The difference lies in the design department. The Realme smartphone has a "Racing Stripe" design at the back, which represents performance and speed. The other device also has stripes on the rear, but is not as flashy as Realme. If you want a clean back panel, then there is also the black colour model of the Realme GT Neo 3. The placement of rear cameras is pretty similar on both phones. One might not be able to differentiate both the phones from the front as they offer a punch-hole display design. The OnePlus 10R features a boxy design, similar to the iPhone 13 series.

Processor, software

The OnePlus smartphone has a customised MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, and the Realme GT Neo 3 uses the standard version of this chip. Both of them have the same CPU specs, so one will likely get a similar performance. Both the phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. But what makes Realme an interesting option is its ability to measure your heart rate. Although, the company says that this is still an experimental feature. The 5G phones ship with Android 12 out of the box.

Battery, fast charge

Similarly, there isn't much of a difference in this area too. The Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus 10R are available in two battery and charging models. One of them features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W charging, and the another one has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The 150W fast charging tech is claimed to deliver up to 50 percent in 5 minutes, while the 80W charger will take around 32 minutes.

Camera

The camera is also similar on these handsets. They pack a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which has support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro camera. On the front, one will find a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor with EIS support.

OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3: Which one to buy?

Both the smartphones have similar specifications and features. The main difference lies in the design department. You can easily make a decision by choosing the one whose custom UI you prefer. With OnePlus, you will get a clean and fluid UI out of the box, whereas the Realme GT Neo 3 has some amount of bloatware and utilities as well. The OnePlus 10R will receive three years of major Android OS and four years of security updates. Realme is promising to offer only two years of Android and three years of security updates.

You will likely get more or less the same performance on these. We are still testing the cameras of these phones, so we can't pass a judgement right now in this area. You can wait for a few days as we will be publishing our reviews very soon. It is important to note that the Realme GT Neo 3 is available at a much lower price compared to the OnePlus 10R.