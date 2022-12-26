OnePlus 11 first look out, circular camera design looks classy and alert slider is back

OnePlus 11 is launching in India on February 10 and in China the phone will be launched next month, on January 4. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone manufacturer has confirmed many details about the OnePlus 11, including its design and features.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has released official photos of the OnePlus 11 and shows the complete rear panel design. In the photos, one model appears in green colour while the other one comes with sandstone finish.

OnePlus 11 design confirmed

Apart from the colours, the official photos of the OnePlus 11 reveal the camera module design of the smartphone and also that the alert slider is coming back. Finally, after a long wait! The OnePlus 11 boasts a circular camera module with three sensors coupled with an LED flash. The company previously confirmed that it has partnered with Hasselblad in order to deliver top-notch camera performance. Well, this isn't the first time that the smartphone manufacturer has partnered with Hassleblad for its smartphones. If rumours are to be believed, the OnePlus 11 will come packed with a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

The photos also show that the OnePlus 11 will offer a sleek design and the sides will be curved, which should make it easier for users to be able to use the phone comfortably with one hand. The sides show the volume and power keys and also the alert slider, which has been missing in some of the latest OnePlus models. The company hasn't yet revealed the front design but rumours suggest that the phone could offer curved display with punch-hole notch for selfie camera to fit it.

OnePlus 11 specifications and price in India

Now, besides the design, OnePlus previously revealed some of the key details of the OnePlus 11. The smartphone has been confirmed to be the company's first phone to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which Qualcomm launched earlier this month at the company's annual Snapdragon summit in Hawaii. Some reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus phone will come packed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 11 will go official in India on February 10. The smartphone will most likely go against the likes of the upcoming iQOO 11, set to launch in India next month. Rumours and leaks suggest that both these smartphones will be priced somewhere around Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000. The exact pricing of the phones has not been revealed yet.