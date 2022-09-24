OnePlus 11 Pro key specifications leak online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W charging and more

Just last week, the photos of the OnePlus 11 Pro surfaced online and now, the key specifications of the smartphone have leaked online. The latest leak gives a clear idea of what one should expect from the next flagship phone of OnePlus. It is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which Qualcomm will likely unveil at its November summit. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro.

The details, which have been obtained by 91Mobiles, suggest that the OnePlus 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that will operate at QHD+ resolution. The panel will likely refresh at 120Hz. There is no doubt that the handset will offer a punch hole display design, which is seen on most Android phones this year.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is said to have a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. This time around, OnePlus could provide support for 100W wired charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro was introduced with support for 80W fast charging. However, it is being said that this might only be available in Asia and European regions. There are no details on whether this will change for the North American units.

As for the photography, we may see a triple camera system at the back. It could include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. The cameras will likely be backed by Hasselblad for better colour grading and overall performance.

On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. This seems to be a downgrade, considering the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to come with an alert slider, which is something that the company also offered on its predecessor, but it is skipping it on the lower-priced phones.

The device will likely sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, and have support for Dolby Atmos. It will feature a USB-C port at the bottom. The leak suggests that the upcoming flagship phone from OnePlus will have support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. This will be a 5G smartphone.

At the moment, there is no information on when the OnePlus 11 Pro will arrive. It is important to note that the company hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the device, but leaks suggest that the handset could either arrive by the end of this year or in January 2023. The OnePlus 10 Pro officially made its debut in January this year. The new OnePlus phone will likely arrive in India too.