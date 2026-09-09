Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Power Mech shares: Vedanta Power's Rs 970 crore order gives stock 3% lift

Power Mech shares: Vedanta Power's Rs 970 crore order gives stock 3% lift

POWERMECH2,453.10(1.57%)

Power Mech said the total order value is Rs 970 crore, comprising a basic order value of Rs 890 crore and Rs 80 crore provision for additional services, excluding GST.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Power Mech shares: Vedanta Power's Rs 970 crore order gives stock 3% lift Power Mech Projects shares were trading at Rs 2,444.30 on Wednesday, up 1.32 per cent from their previous close of Rs 2,412.55.

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd rose as much as 3 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the company said it secured an order worth Rs 970 crore from Vedanta Power Ltd for operations and maintenance (O&M) work at its Sakti Thermal Plant in Chhattisgarh.

In an exchange filing dated September 9, Power Mech Projects said the order was awarded by Vedanta Power Ltd's Sakti Thermal Plant for providing end-to-end O&M services at the 2x600 MW thermal power plant located in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

Power Mech Projects shares were trading at Rs 2,444.30 on Wednesday, up 1.32 per cent from their previous close of Rs 2,412.55. The stock opened at Rs 2,418.75 and hit a high of Rs 2,485.90, marking a gain of around 3 per cent over its previous close. It also touched a low of Rs 2,407.60 during the session.

The company said the total order value is Rs 970 crore, comprising a basic order value of Rs 890 crore and Rs 80 crore provision for additional services, excluding GST.

The contract is classified as an operations and maintenance order and is to be executed within 60 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent (LOI) or order confirmation.

Advertisement

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is itself classified as a domestic contract. Power Mech Projects also said that the promoters or promoter group companies have no interest in Vedanta Power, which means the contract does not fall under a related-party transaction.

Vedanta Power's Sakti Thermal Plant is a 1,200 MW coal-based plant comprising two 600 MW units in Chhattisgarh. One 600 MW unit is operational, while the second unit is under construction.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more