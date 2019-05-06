OnePlus 7 Pro Vs OnePlus 7: What's the difference?

OnePlus is all set to launch its two new devices - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14. OnePlus 7 Pro is touted to be the Chinese company's most premium flagship device that will go up against the likes of Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy 10. The OnePlus 7 Pro will, expectedly, come with a few top-end features and hence will be priced higher than the regular OnePlus 7. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to cost Rs 49,999.

The prices of the premium OnePlus 7 Pro variants are significantly higher than the OnePlus 7. Other than the price of the base variant of OnePlus 7 Pro, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models are said to be priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. The base variant of OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is expected to cost Rs 39,500. Two of the biggest features that justify this price difference between the base models of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are - Display and Storage specifications.

Exclusive: Here's the #OnePlus7Pro India Pricing: 6GB+128GB: 49,999 8GB+256GB: 52,999 12GB+256GB: 57,999 Disclaimer- Prices MAY change before launch under some circumstances and I can't be 100% sure about such leaks.#OnePlus7 Pro #OnePlus7Series #OnePlusIndia pic.twitter.com/Rgo2oD8kpA - Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 4, 2019

HDR10+ display

OnePlus 7 Pro will support HDR10+, an open standard, allowing content creators to add an extra layer of data to add luminance information to scenes or even frames. This extra layer will help OnePlus 7 Pro to consistently deliver impressive HDR picture. HDR10+ display put together with 6.67-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz will offer an ideal scenario for the consumers to devour content.

UFS 3.0 storage

Another big deal with OnePlus 7 Pro is the 'speed' and it is going to be crazy fast. OnePlus 7 Pro is coming with UFS 3.0 storage and will be the first smartphone to have the ultra-fast storage system. In a Tweet, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the upgrade to UFS 3.0 for the OnePlus 7 Pro. USF storage consumes less power and offers data speeds of nearly 3 GB/s which is twice as fast as the one offered by USB 2.1.

Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro would come in Mirror Grey, Nebula Blue, and Almond colour options. Also, Amazon India has started the pre-bookings for the OnePlus devices and is also offering 6-months free screen replacement worth Rs 15,000.

