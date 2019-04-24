OnePlus 7 Pro: From triple camera to stereo speakers, here are 5 features you'll love

OnePlus is all set to launch its 2019 line-up globally on May 14 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru. The Chinese smartphone major will unveil two of the most highly anticipated devices in the first half of 2019 - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 is expected to be an incremental update over the last years OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, the new OnePlus 7 Pro will be the costliest OnePlus device ever made and will come with premium features.

Lets take a look at the top five features OnePlus 7 Pro is going to come with:

Quad HD+ display with 90 hz refresh rate: The OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Earlier OnePlus models had FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate to keep the price low. The 90Hz refresh rate would not only ensure buttery smoother and more fluid animation.

Full screen curved display: OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature 6.64 inch curved OLED display. Samsung made the curved displays famous on their flagships as they look good aesthetically. OnePlus is achieving the full screen display by implementing pop-up cameras for selfies. The approach does have some limitations, like no water resistance but its the only way at the moment to achieve full screen edge-to-edge display.

Stereo speakers: Speakers on the phone are not just important to the music lovers but also to those who love watching movies or playing games. OnePlus would most probably bring stereo speakers with its OnePlus 7 Pro variant to ensue top-notch aural experience for its users.

Camera: OnePlus phones were never known for their cameras. With OnePlus 7 Pro, the company will be introducing the triple camera setup and enter the 48-MP race. The setup will also include telephoto lens and ultra-wide angle lens. There are also rumours that the company might borrow Oppo's 10x optical zoom technology for its flagship phone.

Larger battery: OnePlus 7 Pro will surely have a bigger battery size to support the bigger edge-to-edge display. The chances are that OnePlus will pack its flagship Pro version with a 4000mAh battery. Also with the Warp Charger with 30 Watt output, the users will be able to charge the device faster than most of the handsets out there.

