OnePlus is releasing Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta update for three phones

OnePlus has announced the rollout of the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta update for three more smartphones. The update, which is based on Android 12, is being released for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T. Just a few days back, the company rolled out the same software update for the OnePlus 9R smartphone to allow users to test some of the latest features before offering them with the stable version.

The new beta update brings an improved version of Dark mode. It now supports three adjustable levels to offer users a more personalized experience. The company has also added a new Earphone Control Card in Shelf with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment.

There are also new style options for Cards and you can now access OnePlus Scout in Shelf, which will make it easier for you to search for different things such as Apps, Settings, Media Data and more. One will now also find a OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf.

The Gallery app also lets you switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, which will help offer a better look at the images. The update also adds new styles of lines and colours in the Canvas AOD section. One will now also notice multiple brushes and strokes as well as support for colour adjustment in the same section. OnePlus says that the update optimizes software algorithm and improves face recognition to better identify the features and skin colour of different figures.

The Work Life Balance 2.0 feature is now also available for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro users. It can now automatically switch to Work or Life mode on the basis of specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time. It also brings customized App notification profiles.

OnePlus says that if you choose to download this update, then keep in mind that some of the third-party apps may not function properly as they haven't been adapted to the latest Android version. Since this is a beta update, you will likely experience bugs or other issues, so users can download this update at their own risk.

The update is available for the Indian and global market, and the download links are also available on the company's official forum. In order to download the update, you at least need 3GB storage space on the phone and a 30 per cent battery level.