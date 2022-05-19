OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launch today at 7:30PM: Closer look at specs and price

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is all set to launch in the European market today. The launch event will begin at 4PM CEST, which is around 7:30PM as per the Indian Standard Time. Since the OnePlus Nord 2T is releasing in Europe, there is a high chance that the device will make it to the Indian market as well. Though, the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch details are scarce for the time being.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The smartphone manufacturer recently confirmed that the smartphone will be the first to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is a refreshed version of the Dimensity 1200-AI SoC but is still a 6nm chip. The chipset has four Cortex-A78 cores, four A55 cores, and a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

OnePlus also confirmed that the Nord 2T 5G will come with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, which the company claims can offer a full day's charge in just 15 minutes of charging. As far as rumours are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Specifications

Rumours and leaks also suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come packed with a 6.43-inch full HD AMOLED display with a 90hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection on top. The display is also likely to feature an embedded fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

Recently leaked renders show that the upcoming Nord smartphone will sport OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite with two large sensors on the rear panel and a hole punch display on the front. Renders also show the phone in two colour options green and black but there could be other options as well. The OnePlus Nord 2, launched earlier this year, a successor is tipped to launch with OxygenOS 12.1 with Android 12 out-of-the-box.

As far as cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone is tipped to include a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

Price

The official price of the OnePlus Nord 2T is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest that the phone will start at EUR 399, which is roughly around Rs 32,600. In India, it is believed that the OnePlus Nord 2T's price will be slightly lower than European pricing, just like the Nord CE 2 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was launched in Europe for EUR 299 (around Rs 24,400) but in India, it starts for Rs 19,999.