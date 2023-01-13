OnePlus Nord 2T finally gets Android 13 OS stable update: Check out new features and other details

The OnePlus Nord 2T has finally received the stable OxygenOS 13 update, which is based on Android 13 operating system. It brings an Android security patch update for the month of December and some Android goodies that Google packed with the latest version of Android. Here is everything you need to know about the latest software release.

The update is pretty big and brings a lot of features. It is about 4.65GB in size. So, OnePlus Nord 2T users are advised to download the update using Wi-Fi network to avoid losing mobile data. People are required to keep a minimum of 30 percent battery on the phone to download the latest software update.

The changelog that the company has shared reveals that the new software update adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort as well as Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. It even upgrades the device to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 version with a new behaviour recognition feature.

OnePlus is claiming that it has optimized the widget design to make it easier for you to access information. The update also polishes fonts and system icons to offer a better look. People will now notice large folders on the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. OnePlus has also added a media playback control, and optimized the Quick Settings experience. One will also find more markup tools for screenshot editing.

The device also gets support for adding widgets to the Home screen. The update also adds a Sidebar Toolbox and you can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation. After downloading the update if you swipe down on the Home screen, then you will be able to access Shelf.

OnePlus has optimized Screencast and casted content will now automatically adapt to the target screen. With the latest update, more personalized Always-On Display settings are available to users and an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. OnePlus says the system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Another good privacy feature that the company has adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. The update also optimizes Private Safe, adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, and brings HyperBoost GPA 4.0 version for better gaming experience.