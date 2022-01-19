OnePlus Nord CE 2 in February, OnePlus 10 Pro in March: New leak claims upcoming OnePlus launches in India

OnePlus has big plans for the year 2022, as is evident by the launch of its new flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro early this year. Of course, there are more devices to come from the tech major soon and a new tweet hints that it might not just be smartphones that the Chinese tech major is looking to produce in the months to come.

A recent tweet by a noted tipster hints at the launch timeline for a range of OnePlus products. The tweet essentially mentions all the product launches scheduled by OnePlus till April 2022. If the timeline shared in the tweet is anything to go by, we can expect one OnePlus smartphone to debut every month, at least for the first quarter of this year.

The information has been shared by Yogesh Brar, a tipster known for his leaks around smartphones. Brar mentions that after the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in China and the OnePlus 9RT launch in India this month, OnePlus will debut the OnePlus Nord CE 2 in India next month. In February itself, we may also see OnePlus introduce the OnePlus Nord N20 in Europe.

Following the February launch, the company may bring the OnePlus 10 Pro to its global audience in March. This is in line with earlier predictions around the OnePlus flagship, which had hinted that the OnePlus 10 Pro launch may only be limited to China for at least a couple of months. The global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in March will follow the company's regular launch timeline for its flagship phones. The China launch was earlier than usual, considering that the company had skipped the OnePlus "9T" series last year and directly jumped to the OnePlus 10 series.

Brar also mentions an interesting schedule for OnePlus. As per him, the company will roll out a new version of its Unified OS, which signifies its collaboration with Oppo, in April. As can be expected, this new operating system will be based on Android 12.

In between these smartphone launches in various regions of the world, OnePlus will also bring a range of new products into its portfolio. As per Brar, these will include a new OnePlus smart TV, which is expected to be the upcoming OnePlus Y1S smart TV. There might also be a OnePlus neckband that will also feature active noise cancellation, as well as OnePlus earbuds.

Well, the predictions are not outlandish by any means and it certainly seems that OnePlus will have 2022 packed for at least the first quarter.