OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets new Oxygen OS 12 A.07 update: Check details here

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India. The most affordable OnePlus smartphone was launched late last month in India alongside the OnePlus 10R. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G runs Android 12 out of the box and is now receiving the Oxygen OS 12 A.07 update.

The new Oxygen OS update for the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G brings several improvements with it. OnePlus claims that the update will improve the camera and overall system performance of the device.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G's front camera's performance should improve in certain scenarios after updating the device. The Oxygen OS A.07 update also optimises the preview speed of taking photos with the rear camera in portrait mode. OnePlus claims that the update also fixes the issue of abnormal flickering when adjusting brightness in SLO-MO mode.

Coming to the overall system performance, the new update will optimise audio processing and improve the overall user experience. The update also optimises network communication stability.

There have been multiple bug fixes too. For example, users will no longer face the issue that the external wireless microphone cannot be used when recording video after updating their Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The update also fixes the issue where NFC reading did not respond in some scenarios.

The update is being rolled out to a small percentage of users starting today. In case you have not received the update, we advise you to wait for a few days for the wider rollout.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 5000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging out of the box.

The phone comes with a 64MP triple-camera setup. It has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 16MP front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout. The device has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate support.