OpenAI CEO in India: Sam Altman meets G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

OpenAI founder and chief executive Sam Altman on Wednesday met with India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in New Delhi. Kant, who's the former Niti Aayog CEO, took to Twitter to share an image of their meeting and said, "Congratulated him on the success of #ChatGPT and discussed the potential of generative artificial intelligence and how emerging economies can leverage #GenerativeAI to improve quality of life of citizens.

Wonderful meeting with @OpenAI brilliant young Founder & CEO @sama Congratulated him on the success of #ChatGPT and discussed the potential of generative artificial intelligence and how emerging economies can leverage #GenerativeAI to improve quality of life of citizens. pic.twitter.com/vfXksk183r — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) June 7, 2023

The meeting comes days after Altman announced his travel itinerary. He said he will be visiting Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India, and South Korea.

excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week! — Sam Altman (@sama) June 4, 2023

Altman's visit to India is significant as it comes at a time when the country is rapidly becoming a global hub for AI research and development.

Meanwhile, in a recent podcast, Altman revealed that he enjoys playing poker and it's from there he may have taken some business lessons.

"It (poker) did not (provide funds) for my startup, but it funded my living expenses as a college student," he said. Later in his career, Altman would find himself not just running his own start-up, but also funding others as the head of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator.

Altman became the President of Y Combinator in 2014 and would go on to launch OpenAI in 2015 as a lab platform to research artificial intelligence. Elon Musk was one of the early backers of Open AI, where the Tesla founder invested $50 million initially.

Also read: 'Played a lot in college': OpenAI founder Sam Altman is a poker fan, recommends people play it

Also Watch: Nikhil Kamath: From School Dropout to India’s Youngest Pledger for 'The Giving Pledge'