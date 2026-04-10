OpenAI introduces new ChatGPT Pro Plan: Check price, features, and upgrades

OpenAI has introduced a new ChatGPT subscription plan that brings Pro-level features, including 5 times higher usage limits for Codex, intensifying competition with Anthropic’s Claude Code. The company shared an X post revealing upgrades to the ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscription models to support “the growing use of Codex.”

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The announcements as OpenAI celebrates 3 million weekly users on Codex, and it has also reset the user limit for the coding tool, allowing developers to manage complex coding tasks with higher usage capacity. Here’s everything you need to know about the new ChatGPT Pro plan.

We’re updating our ChatGPT Pro and Plus subscriptions to better support the growing use of Codex.



We’re introducing a new $100/month Pro tier. This new tier offers 5x more Codex usage than Plus and is best for longer, high-effort Codex sessions.



In ChatGPT, this new Pro tier… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 9, 2026

New ChatGPT Pro plan: Price and features

The new ChatGPT Pro plan is priced at $100 per month in the US. This comes as an affordable option that sits between the ChatGPT Plus plan, which costs $20 per month, and the existing Pro plan, which costs $200 per month. However, OpenAI’s website has not listed the $200 plan, although it seems to be available, as per TechCrunch.

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With the new ChatGPT Pro plan, users can use 5x more of its coding agent tool, Codex, than the Plus plan. Other features include Pro reasoning with GPT 5.4 Pro, unlimited GPT 5.3 usage with file uploads, unlimited and faster image generation, advanced deep research and agent mode, memory and context feature, research preview, and more.

It should be noted that the ChatGPT Go and Plus subscriptions do not include unlimited usage. Whereas the $200 plan offers unlimited usage as well as 20× higher limits than Plus. The company claims that it supports “most demanding workflows continuously, even across parallel projects.” Therefore, both Pro plans include advanced AI features and tools, but it offers different user limits.

Codex head Thibault ‘Tibo’ Sottiaux on X said, “It should be the sweet spot for a ton of you.”

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We did it, say hi to the $100 plan!



It should be the sweet spot for a ton of you. It comes with a ton of codex usage. And yes we are resetting the limits again too as I mentioned yesterday. Let’s keep building! https://t.co/eX25QBuWqV — Tibo (@thsottiaux) April 9, 2026

Changes introduced in ChatGPT Plus plan

Alongside a new ChatGPT subscription plan, OpenAI has also introduced changes to the ChatGPT Plus plan, bringing adjusted limits for some features. The temporary extra access that Plus users had for Codex is ending. Therefore, users may now get lower usage limits than before. This may drive users to opt for the new ChatGPT Pro plan.