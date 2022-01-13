Oppo A36 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 680 processor launched at roughly Rs 18,500

Oppo recently launched its Oppo A36, a budget friendly smartphone. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 6.52 inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

As per GSM Arena, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a microSD slot for storage space expansion up to 1TB. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

With two huge, vertically aligned circles on the back, the rear dual cameras mimic the Reno7 design. The main camera includes a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, while the second is a 2-megapixel portrait assistant. There is a punch hole in the top left corner of the screen for the 8 megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A36 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Oppo claims that the smartphone has gone through strict physical tests including 20,000 USB plugs and unplugs, 150,000 volume rocker clicks, and 500,000 power button clicks.

The Oppo A36 smartphone comes in a choice of two colours, blue and black and it is available to pre-order in China for CNY 1,599 (approx. Rs. 18,500). It is available for pre-booking on Oppo online and the smartphone will go on sale from January 14.

The smartphone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS. Additionally, the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm and weighs about 185 grams.

In related news, Oppo has announced a price cut on its Oppo A54 smartphone by Rs up to 1000. Now the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 13,990. The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variants will now be available for Rs 14,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively.